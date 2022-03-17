Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

LFT opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.