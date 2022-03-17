Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 1,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

