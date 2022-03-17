Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. 280,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,518. Lyft has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

