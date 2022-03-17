M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 799,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 187,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

