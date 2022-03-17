Macquarie Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Outperform

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

