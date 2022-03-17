Made.com Group (LON:MADE) PT Lowered to GBX 90

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of Made.com Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Made.com Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Made.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 64.28 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.44 ($2.79).

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes furniture and homeware products. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, beds, wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, and lamp shades; home furnishings comprises cushions, curtains, wallpapers, rugs, and bedding sets; and garden furniture and accessories.

