Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys Shares of 3,716 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

