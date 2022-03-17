Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

VUG opened at $271.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average of $300.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

