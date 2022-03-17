Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $9.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the lowest is $9.23 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $40.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

MGA stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 2,227,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,316. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.