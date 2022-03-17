Magna International (TSE:MG) Lifted to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MG. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.25.

Shares of MG opened at C$77.37 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$70.16 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.04. The stock has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

