Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

