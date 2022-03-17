Marcelo Melamud Acquires 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MELI stock opened at $1,075.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,053.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.50.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
