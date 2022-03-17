Marcelo Melamud Acquires 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MELI stock opened at $1,075.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,053.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

