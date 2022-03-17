Maria Renna Sharpe Acquires 1,000 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,508. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

