Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
