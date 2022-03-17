Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Toro makes up approximately 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of TTC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

