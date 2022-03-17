Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 5.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.