Marketfield Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $2,420,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

