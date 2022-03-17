Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

Markforged stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 3,001,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,154. Markforged has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

