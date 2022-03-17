Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

