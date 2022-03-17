MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,068.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $35,068.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,849.77 or 1.00080540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00237227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00282440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00129553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00030832 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.