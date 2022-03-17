McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 8th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

