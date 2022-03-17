MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
