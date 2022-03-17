MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 30.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

