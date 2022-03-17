Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

