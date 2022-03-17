Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 3,490,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.