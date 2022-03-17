Mercury NZ Limited (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
About Mercury NZ (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.