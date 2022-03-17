Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $23,678.52.

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 1,535,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 127,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 449,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

