Michael Joseph Mckie Sells 346,076 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Mckie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

