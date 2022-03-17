Michael Praeger Buys 14,300 Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Praeger acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
