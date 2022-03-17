Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Acquires 1,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $11,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVO stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

