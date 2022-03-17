Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 3.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 120,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 398,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$55.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

