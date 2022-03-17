Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 477 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.05. 7,178,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.