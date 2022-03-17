Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 131,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.