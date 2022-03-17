Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.
In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
