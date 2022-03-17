Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 20,461,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,527,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

