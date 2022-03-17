Mizuho Cuts Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of XERS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.
In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
