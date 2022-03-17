Mizuho Cuts Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XERS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.