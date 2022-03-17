Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $20.38

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $21.31. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

