Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $20.38

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $21.31. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.