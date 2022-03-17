Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.31

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 1273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

