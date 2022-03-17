MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $808,845.65 and approximately $983.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,560,679 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

