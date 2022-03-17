More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow Purchases 454,545 Shares

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,545.45 ($5,910.86).

Shares of More Acquisitions stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,636. More Acquisitions Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

About More Acquisitions (Get Rating)

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a special purpose acquisition company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.