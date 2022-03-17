Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €185.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €177.66 and a 200-day moving average of €184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.