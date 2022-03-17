Morgan Stanley Increases KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €20.50

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.55.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.