Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

TransUnion stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

