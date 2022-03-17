Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has been continuously making efforts to focus less on the capital markets-driven revenue sources. The acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increased focus on corporate lending will keep supporting financials in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s robust capital deployment activities reflect a solid liquidity position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely hurt profits. Relatively lower interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets make us apprehensive.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

