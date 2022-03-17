Morgan Stanley Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $459.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.61 and its 200-day moving average is $437.13. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $342.60 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.