Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Roku by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 177,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,898. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $235.25.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.