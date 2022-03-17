Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,033,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

