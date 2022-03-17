Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MHGVY traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 44,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.01. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.