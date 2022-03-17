Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 514 ($6.68) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

About Mpac Group (Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.