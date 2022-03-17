Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 514 ($6.68) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.
