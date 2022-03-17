MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in MSCI were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $492.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.60 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

