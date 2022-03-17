MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given New €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.33.

MTUAY stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

