Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MYO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MYO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myomo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

